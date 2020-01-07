Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate and wishes Armenians happy Christmas

Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu yesterday visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and congratulated the Armenians on the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

As reported Istanbul’s Armenian Agos newspaper, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Bishop Sahak Mashalian also greeted Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu at the reception dedicated to the holiday yesterday.

After Mashalian’s speech, the mayor of Istanbul congratulated the Armenians and stressed that the year 2020 is going to be a year of new activities for the Patriarchate.

After the visit to the Armenian Patriarchate, the mayor paid a visit to the St. Stepanos Armenian Church of Yesilkoy and met with the local Armenian community.

https://news.am/eng/news/553159.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...