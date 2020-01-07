Glendale Teachers Endorse Nayiri Nahabedian’s Re-Election to GUSD Board

GLENDALE—During its last meeting, the Glendale Teachers Association endorsed incumbent Nayiri Nahabedian for Glendale Unified School District Board of Education, Area E. Since then, longtime teachers called Nayiri a champion for students, teachers, and professionals who make Glendale public schools the award-winning district it is. Nahabedian has earned the continuous support of Glendale teachers since her first campaign.

“I’m honored to have earned the endorsement and support of the Glendale Teachers Association and our classroom teachers. It has always been one of my key priorities to ensure that teachers have a voice and a seat at the table,” remarked Nayiri Nahabedian. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Glendale Teachers Association to make sure our teachers are valued and receive the resources they need to provide our children the very best education possible,” she added.

Nahabedian and the GTA have shared common goals since the beginning of Nahabedian’s service on the school board, from giving teachers a real voice on the committees that they serve and ensuring they are respected partners in decision making, to implicit bias training, restorative practices, and fighting against charter schools.

During the difficult budget years, when other school districts had to cut teachers and employees, Nahabedian fought to prevent teacher furloughs and layoffs which secured the jobs of all GUSD teachers—all the while advocating and championing initiatives to help keep GUSD schools safe.

Nahabedian has also been a longtime champion for the social and emotional well-being of teachers and students. At the onset of her first term, GUSD had zero social workers or social work interns so Nayiri initiated a program, which led to the district now onboarding over 30 social work interns who attend to the well-being of students across Glendale schools. The latest covering the same area includes hiring outside assistance to relieve elementary teachers from yard duty during snack and lunch so they too may take a break before returning to the classroom.

An educator and a member of a union herself, Nahabedian brings the perspective of a teacher to the GUSD Board of Education. With her experience teaching in a classroom and developing curriculum while working with her union to advocate for raises, Glendale teachers, employees, and students have the best advocate in Nayiri to serve their needs.

Glendale Teachers Association, exists to protect and promote the well-being of our members and our students. Through building trust, clear communication, proactive involvement in schools and community, along with responding to members’ rights, needs, and concerns, GTA will serve as the local voice for public education.

http://asbarez.com/190123/glendale-teachers-endorse-nayiri-nahabedians-re-election-to-gusd-board/

