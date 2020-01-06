Catholicos of All Armenians serving Divine Liturgy dedicated to Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ

Today the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church is celebrating the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

On this occasion, today His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians is serving a Divine LIturgy at St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan.

People are greeting each other with the following phrase: “Christ was Born and Revealed” “Blessed is the Birth of Christ, Great Tidings to Us All”.

The feast starts on the eve, in the evening of January 5, and is continued after the midnight. On the eve, a solemn Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated, and on January 6, a solemn Divine Liturgy is celebrated. At the end of the Divine Liturgy, Blessing of the Waters Service is conducted, symbolizing the Baptism of Christ in the River Jordan.

Among those attending the Divine Liturgy are high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and others.

https://news.am/eng/news/553039.html

