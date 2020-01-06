164 Russian and 86 US citizens married women of Armenian citizenship in 2018 – statistics

In 2018, grooms from Russia, US, Germany, and France married women of Armenian citizenship, according to the latest statistics released by the country’s Statistical Committee.

According to the released data, within one year 164 citizens of Russia married Armenian women, 163 of them held Armenian citizenship.



As the data show, 89 US citizens, 45 citizens of Germany and France, 32 of Syria, 33 of Iran, 9 of Turkey married women of Armenian citizenship during the reporting period.

The statistics do not provide information about the nationality of the grooms and brides, yet it is assumed that most of the newlywed couples are Armenians.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/06/164-Russian-and-86-US-citizens-married-women-of-Armenian-citizenship-in-2018-–-statistics/2219069

