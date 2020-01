Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy offered at Etchmiadzin Cathedral

Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy is offered at the Ethchmiadzin Cathedral by Bishop Arshak Khachatryan.

On January 5, the eve of Armenian Christmas, Candlelight service is offered at the Armenian Apostolic Churches.

The candlelight symbolizes the divine light, the blessing of the church, and the light of the Star of Bethlehem.

