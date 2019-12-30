Yerevan international airport reports ‘record high’ number of passengers’ in 2019

Zvartnots International Airport reports an unprecedented increase in its passengers’ number, which has crossed the boundery of 3 million in the past months of 2019.

On the remarkable occasion, “Armenia” International Airports offered a pleasant surprise to passengers arriving in Yerevan from Moscow, treating them with symbolic drinks and deserts and allowing them to enjoy music.

The company’s press secretary, Satenik Hovhannisyan, said last year’s passenger flow was 2,690,000.

“We were predicting the record number since mid-year. So it is 11% higher now, with the passenger flow over the past four years being above 50%,” she told reproters.

Hovhannisyan added that they have now embarked on active work towards raising the international recognition of Armenia with high expectations to attract more passengers in case of stepping up the efforts.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/12/30/zvartnots/3176791

