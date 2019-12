FC Bayern Munich Thanked Armenian Fans in Armenian (photo)

FC Bayern Munich football club thanked Armenian fans for supporting the club in 2019.

The German club has published a photo on its Facebook page with the Armenian tricolor and wrote ”Thank you” (Շնորհակալություն) in Armenian.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/78630/fc-bayern-munich-thanked-armenian-fans-in-armenian-photo.html

