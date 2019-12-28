Prayer of Thanks and Pomegranate Blessing to be offered on New Year’s Eve

The press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has announced the schedule of services for New Year and Christmas holidays.



31 December – Special Prayer of Thanks and Pomegranate Blessing at midnight under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

1 January – Celebration of Divine Liturgy for the New Year 2019 starting at 10 a.m. (St. Gayane Church).

5 January – Evening Service and Celebration of Candlelight Divine Liturgy. Services start at 5:30 p.m. (St. Gayane Church).

6 January – Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ. Pontifical Celebration of Divine Liturgy and Blessing of Waters. Services start at 10:30 a.m. (St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan).

7 January – Celebration of Divine Liturgy and Requiem Mass. Services start at 10:30 a.m. (St. Gayane Church).

