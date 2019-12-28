The press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has announced the schedule of services for New Year and Christmas holidays.
31 December – Special Prayer of Thanks and Pomegranate Blessing at midnight under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.
1 January – Celebration of Divine Liturgy for the New Year 2019 starting at 10 a.m. (St. Gayane Church).
5 January – Evening Service and Celebration of Candlelight Divine Liturgy. Services start at 5:30 p.m. (St. Gayane Church).
6 January – Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of our Lord Jesus Christ. Pontifical Celebration of Divine Liturgy and Blessing of Waters. Services start at 10:30 a.m. (St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan).
7 January – Celebration of Divine Liturgy and Requiem Mass. Services start at 10:30 a.m. (St. Gayane Church).
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/28/Prayer-of-Thanks-and-Pomegranate-Blessing-to-be-offered-on-New-Year-s-Eve/2217503
