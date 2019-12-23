Sweden has not handed over a Turkish figure who published books on Genocide against Armenians to Turkey

The Swedish Supreme Court has rejected Turkish law enforcement’s request to extradite prominent Turkish publisher and human rights activist Ragip Zarakolu.

Turkey demands Ragip Zarakolu accusing him of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), according to Turkish Gazeteduvar, NEWS.am reports.

The decision of the court must also be approved by the Swedish Parliament. Ragip Zarakolu is a well-known human rights activist and publisher in Turkey.

His “Belge” publishing house has published numerous books on the Genocide against Armenians. Zarakolu visited Armenia in February 2011 and in December 2013.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/57349/sweden-has-not-handed-over-a-turkish-figure-who-published-books-on-genocide-against-armenians-to-turkey

