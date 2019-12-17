Armenia’s submission left out of Oscars 2020

Armenan film “Lenghty Night” has not been included in the Oscars 2020 International Feature Film shortlist.

Armenia submitted Edgar Baghdasaryan’s “Lengthy Night” for Oscar consideration on 24 November.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

The shortlisted 10 films in the International Feature Film category are “The Painted Bird” (the Czech Republic), “Truth and Justice” (Estonia), “Les Misérables” (France), “Those Who Remained” (Hungary), “Honeyland” (North Macedonia), “Corpus Christi” (Poland), “Beanpole” (Russia), “Atlantics” (Senegal), “Parasite” (South Korea) and “Pain and Glory” (Spain).

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/17/Armenia-Oscars/2212246

