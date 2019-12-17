Armenia is 98th in gender equality rankings

Armenia is 98th in the Global Gender Index issued by the World Economic Forum.

However, Armenia showed a better performance in terms of economic participation gap being in the 78 spot and in educational attainment where Armenia is ranked 45th.

Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan are 74th and 94th in the Global Gender Index.

Overall, the report concluded that the global gender gap narrowed slightly to 68.6%. Iceland has been the frontrunner on the Global Gender Gap Index for 11 years in a row. It’s followed by Nordic neighbours Norway, Finland and Sweden.

85 of the 153 countries covered in the latest edition have never had a female head of government. Perhaps no coincidence then that five of the top 10 most gender-equal countries have women in charge.

https://news.am/eng/news/550227.html

