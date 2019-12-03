Catholicos Aram I calls on Lebanese-Armenian businessmen to not fire Armenian employees

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia yesterday invited Lebanese-Armenian intelligentsia to Mayravank Monastery in Antelias to discuss issues related to the Armenian Diaspora, particularly the Armenians of Lebanon, as reported the official website of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

Taking into account the economic situation of the country, His Holiness will allocate 100,000,000 Lebanese golds to needy Armenian families, 10,000,000 Lebanese golds to Ararat, Aztag and Zartonk daily newspapers each as a token of appreciation of their work and solidarity with them. His Holiness also called on Lebanese-Armenian businessmen to not fire Armenian employees and called on wealthy Lebanese-Armenians to help Armenian schools, organizations and needy families in the current difficult situations.

The latest developments of the lawsuit of the Catholicosate against Turkey with the demand for return of the Catholicosate of Sis were also discussed during the meeting.

https://news.am/eng/news/547791.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...