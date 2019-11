Violinist Suren Hakhnazaryan bestowed with Title of Honored Artist of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing violinist Suren Hakhnazaryan with the Honorary Title of Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the prime minister’s petition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/996431/

