Statue of Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan will be erected in Rome

A statue of poet Hovhannes Tumanyan will soon be erected in Rome, Armenian Ambassador to Italy Victoria Baghdasaryan told reporters. She noted that Armenia and Italy are deepening cultural cooperation. “During Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s official visit to Italy the cultural cooperation was also addressed. We have pointed out opportunities for developing cooperation in this sector also. There was a proposal to install a statue of Komitas in Milan and we must work in this direction. Let me inform that the inauguration of a statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan is planned in Rome,” Baghdasaryan said.

The 150th anniversaries of birth of Komitas and Tumanyan are marked in 2019.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/55516/statue-of-armenian-poet-hovhannes-tumanyan-will-be-erected-in-rome

