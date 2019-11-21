US organization: Syrian-Armenian refugees in Lebanon do not get direct assistance from government, UN

Today many Armenian refugees from Syria have found refuge in Lebanon, says Toufic Baaklini, president of the Washington DC-based American organization In Defense of Christians (IDC), the Voice of America reports.

A few days ago, in Washington, the organization presented its report, prepared together the Maronite Foundation, on Displaced Syrians in Lebanon; this report was presented earlier to the White House and the US State Department.

The authors of the report do not know the exact number of displaced Syrian Armenians in Lebanon, but Baaklini emphasized that according to his information, they want to return to Syria.

Unlike other Syrians, Syrian-Armenian refugees do not receive any direct assistance from the government of Lebanon, or the UN. They are assisted by the local Armenian community and church.

The president of IDC hopes that it will soon be possible to provide direct assistance to Syrian Armenians and other displaced Christians in Syria.

https://news.am/eng/news/545606.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...