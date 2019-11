Karen Grigoryan’s success in Portugal

Armenian representative Karen Grigoryan has taken the second position in the Figueira da Foz international chess tournament held in Portugal, the National Olympic Committee reported.

According to the source, the Armenian grandmaster scored 7 points out of 9. First place holder Polish Maciej Klekowski scored 7.5 points. The tournament was attended by 45 chess players, including 8 GMs.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/11/14/Karen-Grigoryan/2196943

