Garo Paylan: Erdogan is praising genocide

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has tweeted his opinion on Erdogan’s scandalous statement. He posted the following:

“Like other peoples, the Armenian people have also lived on these lands for millennia and have established civilizations in all the cities in which they have lived, yet Erdogan says the Armenians were living like migrants and that they were exposed to migration during that period. Erdogan, who denies the Armenian Genocide, is praising genocide.”

During his visit to the US, Turkish President Erdogan declared that the Armenians would move like migrants from one place to the next in the Ottoman Empire and that, during that period, they were exposed to forced migration.

https://news.am/eng/news/544543.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...