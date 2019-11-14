3-time world Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow

Three-time world Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan was killed in Moscow. A source in Russian law enforcement agencies informed this to TASS.

“Yesterday evening, the 40-year-old athlete (…) got out of his home and went to his car, where an unknown person fired several shots at him, including his head, and fled,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

This information was confirmed by Yulia Ivanova, the official representative of the Moscow General Investigation Department. She informed that a criminal case is launched on charges of murder and illegal carrying of weapons.

An investigation and a search are underway to arrest a person involved in the crime.

According to open sources, Ashot Bolyan headed the World Association of Armenian Sports Federations. In addition, he was the general manager of a Moscow-registered company related to sports.

https://news.am/eng/news/544360.html

