Yuri Oganessian receives 2019 Demidov Prize

Four people have received the 2019 Demidov Prize, and one of them is internationally recognized scientist, director of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research of Dubna and academician Yuri Oganessian, reports TASS.

Oganessian is an expert in experimental nuclear physics, as well as the synthesis of and research on new elements of Mendeleev’s Periodic Table. Between 2000 and 2010, under his leadership, the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research conducted several experiments for synthesis of superheavy chemical elements, and the 118thelement of Mendeleev’s Periodic Table has been named after him and is referred to as “Oganesson”.

https://news.am/eng/news/544225.html

