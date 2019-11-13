His Holiness Karekin II: We pray for the souls of the pastor and his father to rest in peace

We were deeply saddened by the news about the November 11 terrorist attack that took place in Qamishli and took the lives of pastor of the Armenian Catholic Church, Father Hovsep Bedoyan and his father and left their accompanying deacon wounded. This is posted on the Facebook page of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

According to His Holiness Karekin II, there is no justification for this crime. His Holiness Karekin II added that the 21st century must be an era in which there can be no alternative to the peaceful coexistence of different nations and religions in all corners of the globe and an era in which there has to be a just evaluation of the past and current crimes for people to live and create in peace.

“Strictly condemning any assault on the life given by God, we pray to God for the souls of Priest Hovsep Bedoyan and his father to rest in peace and express our condolences to their family members. We also wish the wounded deacon speedy recovery,” the Catholicos of All Armenians wrote.

