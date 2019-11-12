Newspaper: Instead of Armenian Church History, History of Religion to be taught at schools as compromise?

YEREVAN. – Fact newspaper of Armenia writes: The “dough” associated with the [study] subject of History of the Armenian Church continues to soak “water.” It is obvious that the [Armenian] authorities have made a clear decision to get rid of that subject.

Although it is currently proposed that the history of the Armenian Apostolic Church be studied within the framework of the subject Armenian History, according to our information, other options are also being actively discussed.

The paper’s interlocutor, who has been a longtime employee of the Ministry of Education and Science (now the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport), said that recent discussions have revealed that a compromise option may be offered so that Armenian Church History be studied not in the boundaries of Armenian History, but in the form of a separate subject; however, it will be called the History of Religion (or Science of Religion), which means that it will study not only the history of the [Armenian] Apostolic Church and Christianity, but also other religions and their histories.

https://news.am/eng/news/543866.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...