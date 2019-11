Armenia PM: State dinner on behalf of French President concludes with Aznavour’s work (VIDEO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan livestreamed on his Facebook page the music that was performed during the state dinner on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“When the state dinner given on behalf of President Macron concludes with the work of Charles Aznavour,” Pashinyan wrote in attachment to the video.

Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to France where he will attend the Second Paris Peace Conference, and the 40th UNESCO General Conference.

https://news.am/eng/news/543904.html

