Erdogan’s Dismissive Retort on Armenian Genocide Shows How Low U.S. Ties Have Sunk

When Pope Francis acknowledged the Armenian genocide four years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was so furious he recalled the ambassador to the Vatican. When German lawmakers made the same acknowledgment a year later, he not only recalled his Berlin envoy but warned that their decision would “seriously affect” German-Turkish ties.

It is a measure of how low American-Turkish relations have already sunk in recent weeks that Mr. Erdogan’s reaction on Wednesday to the House’s decision to recognize the genocide was basically a contemptuous retort.

In a speech in Ankara, Mr. Erdogan said American lawmakers had “no right to give lessons to Turkey.” While the American ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, was summoned by the Turkish government to explain the House’s resolution, the Turkish ambassador to Washington was not recalled home. And Mr. Erdogan devoted most of his speech to the Turkish incursion in northern Syria.

“It was kind of muted in response,” said Sibel Oktay, an expert on Turkish politics at the University of Illinois at Springfield. “Erdogan seems to basically ignore it, or not take it seriously.”