Three halls turn into museum in Tatev Monastery Complex

Three halls have turned into a museum in the Tatev Monastery Complex. At the entrance to the monastery is the bell donated to the Bishop Stephanos Orbelian in 1304.

In the hall historical exhibits of the monastery complex are on display, Shoghakat TV reported. Some of them were discovered during the restoration of the monastery in 2008.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/28/Tatev-Monastery-Complex/2187569

