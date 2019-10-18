Los Angeles to dedicate William Saroyan Square in Sunland-Tujunga

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Los Angeles City Council has voted to designate William Saroyan Square with a plaque at the crossing of Commerce Avenue and Valmont Street in Sunland-Tujunga, Glendale Press News reports.

Shortly afterwards, however, the local neighborhood council shot back with an impact statement stating that the placement was inappropriate.

The upcoming dedication of an intersection to the Armenian American author has sparked controversy between local residents who have claimed the initiative will overshadow the corner’s existing historical significance and those who believe the opposition is grounded in ethnic discrimination.

The designated area is adjacent to Bolton Hall, a historic stone building built in 1913 that was originally used as a community center for a local Utopian community. It has since been used as an American Legion hall, a public library, Tujunga City Hall and a jail, and is now a local history museum.

It also happens to be an intersection that has hosted several Armenian cultural events, according to L.A. City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who spearheaded the initiative.

A dedication ceremony for the square to the Pulitzer Prize-winning author is scheduled for Oct. 19, to coincide with the annual Sunland-Tujunga Armenian Cultural Festival.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/274144/

