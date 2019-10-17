Representatives of the Consulates in Istanbul visited the Halki Theological School, where they met with the Ecumenical Patriarch

25 Consuls General of various states serving in the City, headed by the President of the Consulate General, the Consul General of Croatia, Mrs Ivana Zerec, visited today, Monday, October 7, the Sacred Monastery of the Holy Trinity of Halki, where the historic Sacred Theological School operated.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew welcomed the foreign diplomats in the Synodikon of the monastery, in the presence of its abbot, Bishop Kyrillos of Erythres, and informed them about the history of the School, about its ministry and the initiatives of the Ecumenical Throne, and shared with them his memories of his years in Halki.

His All-Holiness urged the present Archbishop Theodore to speak about the offering of the Theological School in the Sacred Letters and its wider education through its graduates who have served the Church in various places around the world.

At noon there was a lunch in honor of the visiting dignitaries, who had the opportunity to tour the premises of the School, and in particular its rich library.

The meeting was also attended by a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, who accompanied the Consuls General.

