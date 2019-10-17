Armenian Church commemorates St. Dionysius of Areopagus, Apostles Timothy and Titus

The Armenian Apostolic Church honors on Thursday the memory of St. Dionysius of Areopagus, Apostles Timothy and Titus, Qahana.am reports.

According to the tradition Dionysius of Areopagus (Areopagite) is the disciple of the Apostle Peter. He is the first Bishop of the newly founded church of Athens. He has converted to Christianity after listening to the sermon of the Apostle Peter He has witnessed the Assumption of St. Mary, the Holy Mother of God. He has preached the Word of God in Rome, Germany, Spain, Galia (France). He is considered to be the author of many theological works.

Timothy is one of the seventy-two disciples of Jesus Christ. He was born in the town Lystra. He has been one of the close disciples of Peter the Apostle, whom St. Peter in his Epistles calls “beloved son”. He has received Christian education thanks to his mother and grandmother. His father was heathen. After witnessing the healing of a lame from birth by Apostle Peter Timothy believes in Jesus Christ and becomes the Apostle’s disciple. He is ordained as Bishop by St. Peter to serve in Ephesus and heads the Church for 15 years. Two epistles of St. Peter are addressed to Timothy. He has been stoned during the feast dedicated to the heathen godess Diana, while trying to keep the heathens away from demonic amusements and to preach the Word of God. He has been martyred in 96-98 AD, in Ephesus.

Titus also is one of the seventy-two disciples of Jesus Christ. He was born in Crete, in a heathen family. Since youth he has studied the Greek philosophers trying to find out the truth. He has studied Hebrew for reading the books of the Old Testament. Listening to Christ and believing him Titus has become the disciple of Christ and has been the supporter of Apostle Paul, who has ordained him as the Bishop of Crete. One of the epistles of St. Paul is addressed to Titus. He has been the defender and advocate of Apostle Paul and has preached the Word of God and has worked wonders.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/17/Armenian-Church/2182642

