Guinness World Records titular Nikolay Madoyan to perform in Yerevan

The laureate of numerous international competitions and Guinness World Records titular violinist Nikolay Madoyan will perform in Yerevan with the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. As the Orchestra reported in a press statement, the concert will take place on October 17 at 19:30 at Aram Khachaturian concert hall. The Orchestra (Artistic director and principal conductor Vahan Mardirossian) will be led by Honored Artist of Armenia, conductor Karen Durgaryan

The program includes Vivaldi’s “Four seasons,” as well as works by Pagani and Vivaldi.

To remind, Madoyan has performed with a number of the world’s best symphony orchestras and conductors such as Richard Hickox, Frans Brüggen, Claudio Abbado, Arnold Katz, Dmitri Kitayenko, Valery Gergiev, Leopold Hager, Matthias Bamert, Richard Dufallo and Nikolai Alekseyev.



The violinist carved his way into Guinness Book of Records last year with an uninterrupted performance lasting 33 hours, 2 minutes and 41 seconds (with breaks for 5 minutes every hour) at Komitas Chamber Music Hall in Yerevan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/15/Guinness-World-Records-titular-Nikolay-Madoyan-to-perform-in-Yerevan/2181554

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...