Yerevan preparing to celebrate its 2801st anniversary

Yerevan, the Armenian capital, is going to celebrate its 2801st anniversary on 19 October. This year the city day is set to be marked in all administrative districts.

On October 19 the festivities start from 1pm, the Yerevan Municipality said in a press release.

The official part of “Erebuni-Yerevan 2801” celebration and the gala-concert are to be held at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan in participation of the National Academic Choir of Armenia headed by Hovhannes Chekijyan and the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia.

The main events of “Erebuni-Yerevan 2801” celebration start in the evening of October 19. From 7pm to 10pm music of various styles and genres can be listened to in the administrative districts. At 10pm the festive fireworks will light up the night sky of Yerevan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/15/Yerevan-anniversary/2181178

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...