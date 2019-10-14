Transparent and accountable: New website of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund launched

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The new website of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund -himnadram.org, has launched today ahead of the Fund’s Telethon 2019.

The new website will make the Fund’s activities fully transparent and accountable to all Armenians and will allow to make online donations with the format preferred by the people.

“Everyone from any part of the world can enter into our website to see both the works we have carried out and the upcoming projects. We will hold fundraising during which we are putting a money goal before ourselves that we must collect 100.000 or 10.000 USD, and will collect that money in a short period of time and will implement the project. We also have a section for donation in our website which allows to make regular donations to the Fund, 1 USD monthly or daily. That money will be charged from the bank card every month and that particular person will receive a monthly report on what projects his/her donation has been spent”, Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan said.

He also informed that the Fund has also expanded the cooperation with ACBA CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK and they will determine jointly on what to spend the collected money.

The representative of the Bank said they are cooperating with the Fund for a long time, and all payments are carried out by the Bank’s POS terminals.

