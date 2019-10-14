HayPost wins Grand Prize in 2019 EUROPA Stamps annual competition

The National Postal Operator of Armenia won the pan-European online stamp competition 2019 and was awarded the first prize. In the competition through public voting HayPost is followed by Turkish Post and Posti Group Corporation, the company said in a press release.

The prize was given to the representative of the Armenia post in Jersey, Channel Islands, United Kingdom, in the framework of the international PostEurop Plenary Assembly that was attended by about 150 postal industry professionals from over 52 European countries.

The stamp was issued in the framework of the annual international joint issue EUROPA of the member countries of the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurope). The theme of this year’s competition was “National Birds” and aimed at raising awareness about nature conservation.

The online competition was officially started on May 9.

Armenia was participating with a postage stamp fully illustrated inspired by the Armenian miniatures. The postage stamp depicts the barn swallow (Hirundo rustica) sitting on a branch in an environment typical for the flora of Armenia.

The author of the stamp’s design is the artist-designer of HayPost CJSC Ashkhen (Mila) Khandzratsyan.

The prize from the jury of philatelic experts this year won the Slovenian Post.

Once again, HayPost reaffirms its mission of presenting the Armenian philately to the world and strengthening the Armenian stamp’s position on the international philatelic market.

Date of issue: May 21, 2019

Artist and designer: Ashkhen (Mila) Khandzratsyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 24,0 x40,0 mm

Print run: 30 000 pcs.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/14/HayPost/2181133

