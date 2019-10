The Voice Kids Russia participant Misha, Serj Tankian sing ‘Artsakh’ together

Renowned System Of A Down soloist Serj Tankian, who is in Armenia attending WCIT-2019, presented his own brand of coffee, Gavat, yesterday.

His sang ‘Artsakh’ song with The Voice Kids Russia participant, Armenian little star Misha Grigoryan.

Misha Grigoryan posted a video on his Facebook.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan were also present at Serj Tankian’s coffee presentation as well as other high-ranking guests.

https://news.am/eng/news/537858.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...