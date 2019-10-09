‘The Little Prince’ ballet to premiere in Armenia on Oct. 13

Yerevan will host the premiere of “The Little Prince,” a ballet inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s classic story on 13 October.

The premiere of the ballet, by choreographer Arsen Mehrabyan, the principal dancer of the Swedish Royal Ballet, and on music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be performed at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater. The stage and costume designer is Otto Bubeníček.

Second and third-year students of the Yerevan State Dance College, graduates of 2019 and Razmik Marukyan, the soloist of the Yerevan Opera Theater, will take part in the ballet performance, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported.

The performance is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the Yerevan State Dance College.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/09/‘The-Little-Prince’-ballet/2178679

