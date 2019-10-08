WCIT 2019 continues in Yerevan (LIVE)

WCIT 2019 continues its work in Yerevan. The world’s most prestigious IT event will last until October 9.

Yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech.

World-renowned Kim Kardashian, Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital are expected to speak at the panel discussion today.

Over 2,500 from 70 countries are participating in this year’s Congress. This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril and explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse, and its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, and the main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

The opening of the Congress was marked by a concert at Republic Square on October 6.The WCIT Orchestra, composed of 100 musicians from 15 countries, for the first time performed on stage the music composed by AI in real time. Grammy award winning DJ Armin Van Buuren performed during the concert.

NEWS.am, an official online media partner of WCIT, will provide live coverage of the events, as well as exclusive interviews with global IT influences and reports from the venue. Stay tuned to NEWS.am to discover WCIT 2019 with us.

https://news.am/eng/news/537623.html

