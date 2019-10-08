Alexis Ohanian, Serzh Tankian announced the launch of Highconnect – a new Pan-Armenian digital platform

American – Armenian entrepreneur, Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian and world-known Armenian-American rock musician Serzh Tankian announced the launch of “Pan- Armenian digital platform” named Highconnect. The announcement came on the sidelines of the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) underway in Yerevan. As Tankian detailed Highconnect will be a digital platform to unite Armenians throughout the world to prosper and succeed.

“We have been discussing this project over the past year. All of us have the experience to contribute to this initiative to come to life. We, the Armenians, deserve this. 10 millions of Armenians are spread in around 180 countries and we need to get connected. The platform will enable Armenians in every corner of the world to get together, get build connections and cooperate,” Tankian added.

Alexis Ohanyan, in turn, noted the moment was quite exciting. He told that along with Tankian and Erik Israyelian who is the producer of the “Promise” film, he realized the great capabilities they have and decided to make use of them.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, in turn, announced about a new project “Armenian virtual bridge” that will be built on Highconnect platform and enable any Armenian or Diaspora-based company to link directly to the world markets and international ecosystems, from attracting talents to the implementation of the whole cycle of exporting the final product.

“The virtual bridge will allow to set up a company here for anyone. We should communicate this initiative with the world and attract investors to Armenia, offering wide opportunities for activity,” the minister said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/08/Alexis-Ohanian-Serzh-Tankian/2178499

