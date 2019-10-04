European Chess C’ship: Lineup of Armenian teams revealed

The lineup of the Armenian teams set to take part in the European Team Chess Championship 2019 has been revealed.

The men’s team includes Levon Aronian, Gabriel Sargsyan, Hrant Melkumyan, Hayk Martirosyan and Arman Pashikyan, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

The women’s team features Elina Danielyan, Siranush Ghukasyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan, Maria Gevorgyan and Anna Sargsyan.

The championship is scheduled for Batumi, Georgia, from 23 October to 2 November.

The men’s team is rated 5th and the women’s team – 12th.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/04/European-Chess-C’ship-Armenia/2176568

