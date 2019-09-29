Singapore’s PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. As part of the official trip to Armenia, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Singapore’s PM laid a wreath at the memorial and also flowers at the Eternal Flame on September 29th.

Lee Hsien Loong then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where he signed the guestbook:

“The Armenian people have shown great strength and fortitude since the tragic events of 1915. May you always enjoy peace, security and harmony”.

The Singaporean PM visited Tsitsernakaberd together with his spouse, Ho Ching.

They were accompanied by Deputy PM of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and Deputy FM Avet Adonts.

