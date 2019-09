Iranian Armenians honor St. Gevorg

Iranian Armenians honored St. Gevorg at Surb Gevork Church in Tehran on September 28, IRNA reports.

According to the agency, the prelate of the diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Tehran, Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan participated in the ceremony.

