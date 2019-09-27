Kim Kardashian reveals “big plans” to open SKIMS production in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has future plans to open the production of her latest shapewear SKIMS in Armenia.

“I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future”, Kardashian tweeted.

The reality TV star will be visiting Armenia to be a keynote speaker at the WCIT 2019 in early October.

Earlier the ANCA had addressed Kardashian in a tweet regarding her SKIMS production in Turkey, suggesting to consider a production in Armenia instead.

“Dear Kim Kardashian: Thank you for championing Armenian Genocide recognition & raising so much global awareness about Armenia. We saw that you are making some @skims products in Turkey. Please consider making them in Armenia which is known for great craftsmanship & service,” the ANCA tweeted.

“Thank you ANCA DC for your concerns & support. When I first began dreaming of owning my own shapewear company, I knew I wanted every piece to be made the best way possible; from the finest materials; starting from design stage through to creation, testing, innovation & fit”, Kardashian responded.

“We consulted with experts and searched globally for the best in class options, some which was found in Turkey. We believe strongly against discrimination of any kind; against anyone or any nation based on the past….As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about. I am a strong believer that in order for change to happen, you must be willing to work with all people, even when you have differences in political opinions”, she added.

ANCA later thanked her for considering Armenia as a future site for SKIMS production: “We look forward to your upcoming trip to Armenia, value all you do to share our heritage, and love and respect your family’s passion for Armenian Genocide recognition.

Kardashian responded: “Thank you! I’ve been working extremely hard on this matter and hope my trip to Armenia will bring some amazing news because I have big plans!”

Kim Kardashian, her husband Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian first visited Armenia in 2015.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/989628/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...