Armenian FM participates in Ancient Civilizations Forum in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the foreign ministerial-level Ancient Civilizations Forum within the framework of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York City on September 25th.

The meeting was chaired by Chinese FM Wang Yi.

Foreign ministers of Bolivia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Greece and Peru – all founding members of the forum – participated in the meeting.

Mnatsakanyan, among others, delivered a speech at the forum.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/989608.html

