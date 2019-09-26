‘Lights! Camera! Saroyan!’ film has Yerevan premiere at Cafesjian Centre

The Renaissance Cultural and Intellectual Foundation has presented the Yerevan premiere of “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!”, a new documentary on renowned American-Armenian writer William Saroyan on the sidelines of the William Saroyan House Museum project.

The film screening took place at the Special Events Auditorium of the Cafesjian Centre for the Arts at 6:30pm on Wednesday, September 25, the William Saroyan House Museum said.

Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian, the director of Armenian Studies Program at California State University in Fresno, delivered opening remarks at the event.

“Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” examines the career and personal life of Fresno native William Saroyan, a Pulitzer Prize and Oscar-winning author, playwright and artist. Through exclusive interviews with his family and friends, the documentary spans the artist’s years living in Fresno and abroad.

You will find small episodes of a whole story, the history of the museum creation, the answers to the interesting questions the project’s team had.

Film was presented in its original language with subtitles in Armenian.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/26/film-Yerevan-premiere/2172209

