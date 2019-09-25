Pope Tells Middle East Students What the Martyrs Teach Us

Pope Francis has given some advice to students from the Middle East

During his weekly General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, during his remarks to Arabic-speaking pilgrims, Francis greeted Arabic-speaking pilgrims, but, in particular, “the delegation of students of the Middle East.”

The Holy Father’s catechesis today was on the figure of Saint Stephen in the Acts of the Apostles.

To the students, Francis recommended “the gentle force of love.”

“Dear brothers and sisters,” he said, “martyrs are those men and those women faithful to the gentle force of love, to the voice of the Holy Spirit, who in the life of each day seek to help brothers to love God without reserve,” he said to them.

The martyrs, the Pope said, “teach us that, by the force of love, by gentleness, one can fight against arrogance, violence, war and one can bring about peace with patience.”

Pope Francis concluded, saying: “May the Lord bless you!”

