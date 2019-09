Erdogan opens Ara Guler’s exhibition in New York

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened an exhibition of famous Armenian photographer Ara Guler in New York.

Erdogan is in New York where he will participate in the work of the 74the session of the UN General Assembly.

“I hope that the works of Ara Guler, who has become a true global photography brand, will be watched by people of different cultures and nations coming to New York,” Erdogan said.

https://news.am/eng/news/535070.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...