Nikol Pashinyan Meets with Ramkavar Azatakan Party’s Western Coast leadership in Los Angeles

During his working visit to the United States, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the leadership of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party’s (Ramkavar) Western Coast leadership, headed by RAP Secretary Dr. Raffi Balyan.

Greeting those present. the Premier said: “Dear colleagues, dear Mr. Balyan, I am pleased to meet with you today. Of course, today we will have several opportunities to meet and discuss. We highly appreciate your organization’s role in preserving the Armenian identity in general, outside the Republic of Armenia. We emphasize this during meetings with other partners as well. One of our government’s most important tasks is to maintain and develop the positive backdrop between the Government of Armenia and the Diaspora, but also to make it a lasting tradition for all governments in Armenia.

In the current situation, our task is to generate, re-double, triple our achievements and turn it into a nationwide result. That is why I feel it extremely important to strike the right atmosphere in the relations with the Diaspora, to create the right working mechanisms and, most importantly, to make the whole Diaspora feel like a full beneficiary of the Republic of Armenia. This is a task that we hope to solve with the participation of both you and our other Diaspora organizations and parties.”

Dr Raffi Balyan welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister. “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, on behalf of the leadership of the Ramkavar Azatakan Party of America, we would like to welcome you to Los Angeles and congratulate you on the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. We are grateful for this opportunity.

Our party, which is a 100-year-old traditional Armenian party, operates in Western America, especially in the cities of Fresno and Los Angeles. We are pursuing our patriotic activity today, and we will always stand by the Motherland.”

Members of the party leadership said they backed the Prime Minister of Armenia and supported the nationwide reforms aimed at Armenia’s progress and prosperity.

Issues related to the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, Armenia’s development, Diaspora’s full involvement in the ongoing processes were discussed during the meeting.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/75603/nikol-pashinyan-meets-with-ramkavar-azatakan-partys-western-coast-leadership-in-los-angeles.html

