Burj Khalifa in Dubai lights up in colors of Armenian flag

Burj Khalifa – the highest skyscraper in Dubai – lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day.

Many Armenians gathered to see the colors of the flag of their country on the highest skyscraper.

The Burj Khalifa is considered the tallest building in the world. Its height is 828 meters, and the height of the residential part of the building is 584.5 meters.

https://news.am/eng/news/534725.html

