Superstar French cellist Gautier Capuçon to perform in Armenia

Superstar French cellist Gautier Capuçon will perform a concert in Armenia on the sidelines of the 20th jubilee edition of the Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival.

For the first time ever he will perform for Armenian audience two master pieces of the classical repertoire – Rococo Variations by Tchaikovsky and Concerto No. 1 by Saint-Saëns – with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra under baton of conductor Eduard Topchjan.

Concert of Gautier Capuçon is scheduled for September 24, 8pm, at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall, the festival said on Facebook.

Capuçon is widely recognised as one of the foremost cellists of his generation and has received consistently high critical praise for his recordings and performances.

He performs regularly as a soloist with the major orchestras worldwide, and is a favorite of conductors at the highest level, including Gergiev, Bychkov, Haitink, Eschenbach, Nézet-Seguin. In recent seasons he has performed with orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Concertgebouw Orchestra, Staatskapelle Dresden, Mariinsky Orchestra, Tonhalle, Munich Philharmonic, NHK Symphony, Sydney Symphony, Seoul Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony and New York Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as all of the major orchestras across France.

The Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festival is being held under the auspices of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and with support of My Step foundation.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/20/Gautier-Capuçon/2169269

