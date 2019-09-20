New Azerbaijani football club bears Armenian capital’s name

A recently launched football club in Azerbaijan has been nameed after the Armenian capital.

Shortly after its registration, the leadership of İrəvan (Yerevan) submitted a bid to the Azerbaijani Football Federation for participation in the next scheduled tournament, Infoteka24.ru reported.

The team, representing the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, are also currently negotiating with the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex for organizing the games on its premises.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/20/football-baku-yerevan/3097976

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...