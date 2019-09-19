Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan Attend Opening of Renovated Catholicosate of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan attended the inauguration of the Residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The ceremony was presided at by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attended the inaugural blessing ceremony at the Chapel of Holy Patriarchs, the unveiling of an inscription at the central entrance of the Catholicosate and the redemption of stamps issued in connection with the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister and his spouse toured the premises to get acquainted with the renovation activities.

Residence of the Catholicos of All Armenians was built a century ago with the support of Alexander Mantashyan. The latest renovation and reconstruction of the Complex was funded by Samvel Karapetyan and the Karapetyan family.

