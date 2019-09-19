Moscow Armenian Theater performs in Cyprus

The Moscow Armenian Theater, headed by its Director Slava Stepanyan, performed at the opening of the Second Russian Theatre Season in Cyprus on Wednesday.

The theater was set to perform three plays, including one based on contemporary Armenian writer Karine Khodikyan’s “Love Quadrangle”, in Armenian with Russian subtitles, Stepanyan told TASS.

Meanwhile, Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Cyprus Andrey Panyukhov stressed that relations between Russia and Armenia have a ‘truly allied and strategic’ character. He also recalled that Cyprus is home to a large Armenian community having 3,000 members according to statistics.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/19/Moscow-Armenian-Theater/2168758

