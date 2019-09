Romania declares October 12 as Day of Armenian Language and Culture

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Romanian Senate has unanimously adopted a bill, declaring October 12 as the Day of Armenian language, alphabet and culture, Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan said in a Facebook post.

The bill was submitted by MPs Varujan Pambuccian and Varujan Vosganian.

The bill now needs to be approved by the lower house of the Parliament and be signed by the country’s President.

